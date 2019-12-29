Venezuelan Diplomat Demands EU Abandon Regime Change Policy

The Venezuelan diplomat said the EU's regime change policy is a clear violation of international protocals.

The Venezuelan Ambassador to France, Michel Mujica, called on the European Union to respect international law and halt their support for self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido.

Speaking Prensa Latina on Sunday, Mujica said that Venezuela rejects the European Union's interference in the internal affairs of the Bolivarian Republic. The Venezuelan diplomat said the EU's regime change policy is a clear violation of international protocals.

According to Mujica, seeking to undermine the legitimate government of a sovereign nation is a violation of international law and harms diplomatic relations between the two entities.

Mujica pointed out that international law does not accept the U.S.-led political bloc that has sought to undermine and overthrow the legitimate government of Venezuela.

Guaido, who continues to call himself the 'interim president' of Venezuela, has repeatedly tried to bolster his image in the international community, despite lacking the necessary support from the population.

The Venezuelan diplomat said Guaido deserves the alias "puppet in charge", pointing out that the self-proclaimed president has little-to-no support inside the country.

Mujica added that Venezuela will continue to resist the illegal and inhuman economic blockade that has been imposed on the Bolivarian Republic by the U.S. and its allies.

The U.S. has attempted to isolate both Venezuela and Cuba in the international community for refusing to submit to their political and economic demands.