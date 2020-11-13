Venezuelan Delegation Presents Anti-Blockade Law in Russia

A Venezuelan delegation led by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has arrived in Russia to present the Anti-Blockade Law's details and share how it will aid in national development.

A press release published on the website of the Venezuelan Vice Presidency clarifies that the delegation is also comprised of Attorney General Reinaldo Muñoz, Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela Jiménez, and President of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Asdrúbal Chávez.

The text adds that the delegation is in the Russian capital, Moscow, “following the guidelines of President Nicolás Maduro, to present before the Slavic country the advantages and benefits of the Anti-Blockade Law for National Development and for the Guarantees of Human Rights.”

The press release adds that “During her stay in the sister nation, the executive vice president will meet with senior Russian officials to continue deepening the strategic alliances between both countries, within the framework of the Anti-Blockade Law."

The text further explains that “the Anti-Blockade Law for National Development and Human Rights Guarantees aims to develop new mechanisms that allow institutional, legal and operational conditions to overcome the financial, economic and commercial persecution scheme against the people of Venezuela launched by the United States government. In addition, the legal instrument is a commitment to new alliances in favor of the promotion of the real economy.”

During Rodriguez's meetings, Venezuela's commercial and financial opportunities to Russia in the fields of energy, trade, petrochemicals, telecommunications, tourism, health, light industry, and mining, among others, were analyzed.

Rodriguez said that the law is called to protect the Venezuelan people, the partners, and investors in sectors such as mining, including the exploitation of gold and diamond deposits and steel production.

On the other hand, she pointed out that the Russia-Venezuela Intergovernmental Commission will meet in December, adding that "we come from a collaboration between two countries that have signed at least 264 projects and we are approaching the fifteenth inter-ministerial meeting, precisely to address all these sectors."

In recent days the law was also presented to more than 100 Chinese businesspeople in Venezuela to explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities. Days later, a meeting of Chinese businesspeople was announced to strengthen Venezuela's electrical system, heavily affected in recent years by U.S. sanctions.