Venezuelan Congress Approves Government-Opposition Accord

On Tuesday, the National Assembly unanimously approved the publication in the Official Gazette of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Venezuela and the opposition.
President Nicolas Maduro thanked the lawmakers for signing the text into law and thus supporting a peaceful solution to the country's problems.
"I am grateful for the support and approval of the lawmakers of the National Assembly, for sovereignty and peace," he tweeted.
In the MoU, opposition representatives recognized the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro's government, agreed to renounce violence, promised to work for the well-being of Venezuelans, and pledged to request that U.S. sanctions and restrictive measures be lifted.
Lawmaker Julio Chavez pointed out that Venezuelan parliamentarians must work on the construction of laws so that the country can solve its internal problems without any foreign interference.
Jorge Rodriguez, the head of the government delegation to the dialogues, requested all countries backing the opposition to stop "threatening and pressuring Venezuela", to support the negotiation process, and to respect the results of the upcoming elections.
On August 13, the Venezuelan Government and the opposition ended a week of dialogues that were promoted by Norway. The next round of negotiations will take place from September 3 to 6.