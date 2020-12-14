    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Venezuelan Authorities Issued Arrest Warrants after Shipwreck
  • The Public Prosecutor's Office requested arrest warrants to capture six more people.

    The Public Prosecutor's Office requested arrest warrants to capture six more people. | Photo: La Prensa Lara

Published 14 December 2020 (5 hours 29 minutes ago)
Opinion

Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported the capture of Venezuelan citizen Luis Alí Martínez, owner of the boat "Mis Recuerdos." 

Venezuelan authorities explained on Monday that the Public Ministry has investigated a shipwreck that killed 20 people on Saturday.

RELATED:

Venezuela Denounces Terrorist Plan Against Its Oil Facilities

Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported the capture of Venezuelan citizen Luis Alí Martínez, owner of the boat "Mis Recuerdos." The official recalled that there have been other incidents of this kind in the past. As a result, over 17 people remain imprisoned for the crime of human trafficking.

"#Now: the @MinPublicoVE reports apprehension to be #imputed of Luis Alí MARTÍNEZ (V-9.937.374) who is the owner of the boat 'Mis Recuerdos' that shipwrecked leaving at least 20 people dead this December 12 on the coast of Güiria (Sucre)."

"The Public Ministry ratifies its commitment to punish those responsible for these serious crimes who have organized themselves as mafias operating between Sucre and the Island of Trinidad to promote human trafficking and smuggling for inhuman purposes," Saab assured.

Moreover, the Venezuelan Public Ministry has requested an international red alert against citizen Alberto del Valle Abreu Cedeño and the Attorney General's Office requested arrest warrants to capture six more people.

Tags

Venezuela Human trafficking Shipwreck Public Ministry

People

Tarek William Saab Alberto del Valle Abreu Cedeño Luis Alí Martínez

by teleSUR/esf-les
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.