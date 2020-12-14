Venezuelan Authorities Issued Arrest Warrants after Shipwreck

Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported the capture of Venezuelan citizen Luis Alí Martínez, owner of the boat "Mis Recuerdos."

Venezuelan authorities explained on Monday that the Public Ministry has investigated a shipwreck that killed 20 people on Saturday.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab reported the capture of Venezuelan citizen Luis Alí Martínez, owner of the boat "Mis Recuerdos." The official recalled that there have been other incidents of this kind in the past. As a result, over 17 people remain imprisoned for the crime of human trafficking.

1) #AHORA el @MinPublicoVE informa la aprehensión para ser #imputado de Luis Alí MARTÍNEZ (V-9.937.374) quien sería el dueño de la embarcación “Mis Recuerdos” que naufragó dejando al menos 20 personas fallecidas este 12 de Diciembre en las costas de Güiria (Sucre) pic.twitter.com/BJDa7YkbLC — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) December 14, 2020

"#Now: the @MinPublicoVE reports apprehension to be #imputed of Luis Alí MARTÍNEZ (V-9.937.374) who is the owner of the boat 'Mis Recuerdos' that shipwrecked leaving at least 20 people dead this December 12 on the coast of Güiria (Sucre)."

"The Public Ministry ratifies its commitment to punish those responsible for these serious crimes who have organized themselves as mafias operating between Sucre and the Island of Trinidad to promote human trafficking and smuggling for inhuman purposes," Saab assured.

Moreover, the Venezuelan Public Ministry has requested an international red alert against citizen Alberto del Valle Abreu Cedeño and the Attorney General's Office requested arrest warrants to capture six more people.