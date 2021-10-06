Venezuelan Ambassador Warns of US Interference in Elections

Adan Chavez, currently on a working visit in Moscow as a special envoy of the Venezuelan Presidency, made it clear on Tuesday that no matter how much the U.S. may try to interfere in the regional elections to take place next November 21, all its pretensions will meet head-on with the resistance of the Bolivarian Revolution.

The Venezuelan Ambassador to Cuba, Adán Chávez, warned during a visit to Moscow that the U.S. would try to interfere in the process of the regional elections of the Bolivarian country.

"Despite the attempts of the U.S. imperialism, the majority of the Venezuelan opposition is participating," declared the high representative in a press conference held at the headquarters of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic in the Russian capital.

Chavez, who is also vice-president for International Affairs of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), highlighted the participation in the upcoming elections of most of the opposition sectors in the South American country. He described this event as a significant step forward to leave behind the vast divergences that separate both parties due to the Venezuelan people's background.

En declaración a los medios de comunicación, Adán Chávez, quien se encuentra en Rusia desde este lunes como enviado especial, precisó que se están realizando “los contactos necesarios para el fortalecimiento del trabajo a través de nuestros Poderes Legislativos”. pic.twitter.com/BYMBxnEYhJ — @PGRVenezuela2 (@PGRVenezuela2) October 5, 2021

In a statement to the media, Adán Chávez, who has been in Russia since Monday as special envoy, stated that "the necessary contacts are being made to strengthen the work

through our Legislative Powers".



He pointed out that this is one of the main results subscribed by the Dialogue and Peace Negotiation Table, which met in the Mexican capital with the participation of representatives of the Venezuelan Government and of the Unitary Platform -in which large opposition parties are grouped-.

That said, the high diplomat deplored specific actions of the most reactionary groups of the Venezuelan right-wing, which, supported by the U.S., are trying by all possible means within their reach to sabotage the referred talks and to prevent the November elections from taking place in a normal environment.

He also emphasized the economic problems faced by the Venezuelan nation due to the severe economic and commercial blockade imposed by Washington and its Western allies. He added that the consequences of these policies had been aggravated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The political leader conveyed the gratitude of the Venezuelan Executive to his Russian counterpart for his outstanding role in the international denunciation against the aggressive policy of the White House towards the Bolivarian nation and his support to Caracas at the time of fighting and mitigating the harmful effects of the lethal virus.