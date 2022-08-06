    • Live
News > Venezuela

Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago to Strengthen Cooperation

  • Minister Young held a meeting with Faría and El Aissami to continue promoting economic and commercial growth. Aug. 06, 2022.

    Minister Young held a meeting with Faría and El Aissami to continue promoting economic and commercial growth. Aug. 06, 2022. | Photo: Embassy of Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago

Published 6 August 2022 (2 hours 56 minutes ago)
The agenda of the Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in Venezuela includes a review of cooperation and strategic alliance agreements.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held on Friday a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries of Trinidad and Tobago, Stuart Richard Young, which was propitious to address the strengthening of bilateral cooperation relations.

According to a press release from the Venezuelan Ministry of Communication and Information, with the working meeting held, the representatives of both parties "consolidated their ties of cooperation, complementarity and solidarity".

Minister Young arrived in Venezuela on an official visit to review cooperation agreements and the strategic alliance.

"In recent months, in energy matters, both countries have expressed their desire and commitment to reactivate energy cooperation, and particularly the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has proposed the search for formulas for the normalization of gas and oil supplies at world level", the note refers.

Also present at the meeting were the Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago accredited in the country, Edmund Ernest Dillon; the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría; the sectorial Vice-President of Economy, Tareck El Aissami; and the President of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Asdrúbal Chávez.

Previously, Minister Young held a meeting with Faría and El Aissami to continue promoting economic and commercial growth.

AVN- Embassy of Venezuela to Trinidad and Tobago
by teleSUR/BGF
