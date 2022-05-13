Venezuela and OPEC Agree to Strengthen Cooperation

The Secretary General of the oil organization acknowledged that the transformation of the Venezuelan industry has been monumental.



Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, agreed on Thursday to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation between the South American nation and the organization.

In this sense, the Venezuelan head of state, Nicolás Maduro, said that OPEC member countries must remain united, fiercely disciplined, regulating the oil market, according to the needs of humanity.

Likewise, he indicated that from the oil production agreements signed in 2016 between OPEC and non-OPEC member countries, it was possible to guarantee the stability of crude oil prices in crisis situations; thus, the role of OPEC as an adequate response for the stability of the world economy was evidenced.

"Oil, gas, and the world's main energy sources must be separate from any geopolitical dispute, from any ideological dispute, from any type of sanctions", said the Venezuelan president.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo praised Venezuela's recovery in the energy sector despite the blockade and the pandemic.

For his part, OPEC Secretary General, Mohammed Barkindo, highlighted the work of President Nicolás Maduro, for his heroic efforts and for maintaining the oil plants of the South American nation in optimal conditions in the midst of the sanctions of the U.S. blockade.

"Venezuela's oil and gas reserves, the largest proven reserves in the world, are there for the good of the international community," the agency Secretary General said.

He also added that the Venezuelan president was a primary factor for OPEC to maintain its position as a coherent, united and solid force, in view of which it reiterated the organization's support during the presidential term of the head of state, Nicolás Maduro.

"OPEC is Venezuela, Venezuela is OPEC, it was here where the idea of creating OPEC was born, it was here where this idea was incubated thanks to Juan Pablo Pérez Alfonzo, a Venezuelan visionary", reaffirmed the executive.