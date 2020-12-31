Venezuela: Top Court Supports New Parliament's Inauguration

On January 5, the 277 citizens elected by the Bolivarian people will take office as new lawmakers, according to the Venezuelan constitution.

Venezuela's Supreme Court (TSJ) Wednesday ruled to void a legislative reform submitted by opposition lawmakers of the outgoing Parliament, which sought to prevent the inauguration of a new legislative period set to begin on January 5.

The TSJ ruling responds to an appeal requesting a mandate extension of the 2015 Parliament which is currently in contempt and is set to end with the installation in the post of the new lawmakers elected on December 6.

The Supreme Court warned that any action aimed at undermining the installation of the Parliament for the period 2021-2026 is "invalid and of no legal effect." It also ordered the Prosecutor Office to investigate the performance of such conducts as they are contrary to the constitutional order.

The Comptroller General Office was authorized to "assess, determine and quantify" the damages on public assets caused by the opposition-controlled Parliament, which has promoted international sanctions against Venezuela.

.@medeabenjamin w/sanity & truth about Venezuela policy, something we likely won't get in today's Senate hearing with Trump's hitman for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams. #HandsOffVenezuela pic.twitter.com/zEhhq0zgO0 — CODEPINK (@codepink) August 4, 2020

In a virtual session, the outgoing lawmakers approved the modification of the Transition Statute, allowing the 2015-2020 Parliament to continue to function through a Delegate Commission. They also decided to maintain opposition lawmaker Juan Guiado as chairman.

Besides implying a rejection of the elections held on Dec. 6, this reform is a maneuver used by U.S.-backed opposition politicians to prolong Juan Guaido as self-proclaimed President of Venezuela.

On January 5, however, the 277 citizens elected by the Bolivarian people will take office as new lawmakers, according to the Venezuelan constitution.