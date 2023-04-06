Venezuela To Continue Defend Essequibo Region Sovereignty

The decision of the International Court of Justice provides for a review of the conduct of the United Kingdom on the Paris Arbitral Award of 1899.

Venezuela's Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, read this Thursday a statement of the Bolivarian Government in relation to the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo region.

"We welcome the ICJ's incidental ruling, which validates our arguments because it recognizes that the Court must review the illegal and fraudulent conduct of the United Kingdom over this case," Rodriguez said.

On Tuesday, the ICJ rejected the arguments presented by the Bolivarian authorities to justify that Guyana's claims over this region are not appropriate. The Court also refused to call the United Kingdom to testify in the court proceedings as a signatory to the 1899 Arbitral Award, which awarded most of the disputed territory to British Guiana.

The ICJ, however, agreed to analyze the validity of the Arbitral Award, which the Bolivarian authorities consider inadmissible because it was signed before Guyana obtained its independence in 1966.

