Venezuela Submits More Proof to ICC on Blockade Impact

"A report containing evidence on the damage caused by unilateral coercive measures on the Venezuelan people was delivered to the International Criminal Court yesterday," Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez presented a report detailing the damages caused by the U.S. blockade to the South American country.

"A report containing evidence on the damage caused by unilateral coercive measures on the Venezuelan people was delivered to the International Criminal Court yesterday," the official said.

��Vicepdta de Venezuela @drodriven2 @delcyrodriguezv expone causa conocida como "Venezuela II" en que gobierno bolivariano denuncia a Estados Unidos ante la Corte Penal Internacional por crímenes de lesa humanidad

��Venezuela presentó nuevos antecedentes ante la CPI@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/tDcrm8cEQz — Leonel Retamal Muñoz (@LeonelTeleSUR) August 24, 2021

"Vice President of Venezuela @drodriven2 @delcyrodriguezv

exposes cause known as "Venezuela II" in which the Bolivarian government denounces the United States before the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity."

"Specifically, on February 13, 2020, we sent a case called that to the Prosecutor's Office, given that there are reasonable grounds to believe that crimes of murder, persecution, extermination and other inhumane acts have been committed against the Venezuelan civilian population," Rodríguez added.

The new evidence was submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the case known as "Venezuela II" on Monday, as the authorities demonstrate that the U.S. blockade against Venezuela is a serious violation of human rights and a crime against humanity.