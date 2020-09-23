Venezuela Strengthens Security Plans Prior To Elections

President Maduro called on popular organizations that work in 2,361 subnational security areas to remain on "maximum alert" against possible attacks from abroad.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro announced on Tuesday that his country is strengthening its security plans due to threats from a sector of the political opposition that intends to generate violent actions prior to the parliamentary elections to be held in December.

He activated the "Operations Command Post", a national plan in which state and municipal command posts, as well as 2,361 subnational security areas called "peace quadrants", are permanently involved.

“Keep maximum alert, poise, and serenity. Keep maximum confidence in combat, battle, and victory,” Maduro said, emphasizing that the U.S. President Donald Trump or Colombia’s President Ivan Duque “cannot disturb the peace.”

Previously, on Monday, the Bolivarian leader held a meeting with the Venezuelan political and military high command to define the actions to be taken in the last quarter of the year, most of which will be focused on guaranteeing the holding of parliamentary elections.

Maduro also rejected the statements that Trump made against China and Venezuela during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The attack on the honor and honesty of the people of China ceases! Enough is enough!" Maduro said and recalled that the Asian country has sent medicines, diagnostic tests, and medical supplies to Venezuela and other countries to face the pandemic.

Sanctions against Venezuela have had a devastating impact on the lives of millions: when the country is part of the global fight against COVID-19, these measures are all the more disgraceful.

Sign our statement opposing Trump's agenda of aggression:https://t.co/lc9GPadyLy — VSC (@VenSolidarity) September 22, 2020

In response to the actions promoted by the United States and Colombia against Venezuela, the Bolivarian leader recalled the links of the Colombian president with transnational criminal organizations.

"Ivan Duque is directly linked to drug trafficking gangs and has set up criminal groups, which come from places like Guajira and Santander, to train hitmen and mercenaries, who intend to attack Venezuela in the coming weeks."

Regarding this possibility, Maduro recalled that the failed armed incursion attempt in the Venezuelan state of La Guaira in May was led by mercenaries who had the support of the Colombian government and army.

"They are desperate because Venezuela is victorious and is teaching them a lesson in dignity, morals, ethics, sovereignty, and Bolivarianism. They could not, and cannot, beat us!"