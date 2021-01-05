Venezuela Sets up Its New National Assembly

The Assembly elected on December 6 will be settled at 11h00 local time at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas.

Venezuela on Tuesday installs the National Assembly (AN) for the 2021-2026 period. Representatives from parliaments in Spain, Ecuador, Chile, and the Dominican Republic will attend the installation ceremony.

"Today, the AN is going to rescue the power that was taken from it. We will begin the road to reconciliation and economic development," said lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez, who has been proposed as president of the new Legislative branch.

The new lawmakers will occupy the 274 seats, plus the three reserved for Indigenous peoples.

The oldest parliamentarian, politician Fernando Soto, will lead the debate to elect the new executive board.

"January 5 closes the cycle of the previous National Assembly, which was disastrous for Venezuela. That Parliament failed miserably as it put group ambitions, selfishness, and sectarianism above the people's interests," President Nicolas Maduro said. December 6 elections had over 1,500 observers and 300 representatives from over 34 countries. Despite the discrediting campaigns promoted by the U.S., the assistants ratified the ruling Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) victory. In 2015, the Venezuelan opposition won the parliamentary elections and began a campaign to overthrow Maduro's government. "The cost was paid by the people with a deep economic crisis," the President said.