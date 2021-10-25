Venezuela Resumes Face-To-Face Education

"In each school, mask usage will be compulsory and janitors will disinfect desks with hypochlorite and alcohol solutions regularly," President Maduro insisted.

Since 84 percent of Venezuelan teachers have already been fully immunized against COVID-19, President Nicolas Maduro ordered the restart of the face-to-face classes at all levels nationwide on Monday.

"Both teachers and students will wear masks and keep a distance of at least 2 meters distance," Maduro insisted, adding that janitors will disinfect desks with hypochlorite and alcohol solutions regularly.

He also announced that health authorities will have the last word in determining whether classes in an educational center should be suspended for seven days or more to contain coronavirus contagions.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Bolivarian government has listened closely to experts' considerations to fight the pandemic and protect the lives and well-being of the Venezuelan people,” Maduro recalled.

"With the kidnapping of Alex Saab, the US and the puppet opposition stabbed the dialogue in the back," said President Maduro after suspending the current talks with the Guaidó-led opposition in Mexico.



So far, the talks’ future remains unknown. pic.twitter.com/6zGKNLkngc — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) October 25, 2021

On Monday, COVID-19 vaccination of citizens between 12 and 18-year-old began in all Venezuelan high schools. Experts are also coordinating the immunization of under-12-year-old citizens so that the adult population gets a booster dose by January.

"Health and education workers will be the first to receive the booster dose since both groups are of extreme importance for the country and are among the most exposed to the virus," Maduro insisted.

As of Oct. 15, this Latin American country had reported 400,511 COVID-19 cases and 4,810 related deaths, 10 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.