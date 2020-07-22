Venezuela Rejects US Actions Against Supreme Court President

Venezuela denounced before the international community the obsessive persecution of the U.S. ruling elite against the Venezuelan government and people.

Venezuela rejects the illegal and coercive actions of Donald Trump's government that intend to disrespect the Supreme Court of Justice and its President, Dr. Maikel Moreno, based on false accusations.

In the style of sheriffs and cowboys of the old American West, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a reward of five million dollars for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Moreno, for alleged acts of corruption.

An official statement by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry dated on Tuesday denounced that false accusations are being made against Moreno, referring to the reward offer made by the U.S. State Department, to whoever provides information that allows the arrest of the magistrate.

"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela once again rejects the illegal and coercive actions of the government of Donald Trump against the Venezuelan people and its constitutional institutions," said the document.

On this occasion –the statement adds- they disrespect the Supreme Court of Justice, in the person of its president, Maikel Moreno, through false accusations and the offer of cowboy-style rewards from the wild and far west.

It also stressed that the people of the United States deserve institutions that are dedicated to solving their society's pressing problems, including a justice system that is dedicated, for example, to determine the truth and the responsibilities of politicians and business people involved in the aberrations of the scandalous Epstein case.

Earlier, Judge Moreno reiterated that such unfounded accusations only strengthen his desire to work from the Supreme Court of Justice to provide an efficient and effective service that guarantees access to justice and due process for citizens.