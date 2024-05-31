Venezuela Rejects Caricom Communique on the Essequibo

According to Yvan Gil, seeks to promote the malicious and distorted matrix of presenting Venezuela as an aggressor nation.

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela issued a statement on Friday in which it expresses its categorical rejection of the statement issued by the Caribbean Community (Caricom), on May 29, 2024.

"The Communiqué issued by the Caribbean Community (Caricom) dated 29 May 2024, on the conclusion of the 27th Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (Cofcor), in particular concerning the Guyana-Venezuela Dispute, which seeks to bolster the malicious and distorted matrix of presenting Venezuela as an aggressor nation," details the Bolivarian Government’s message.

In response to the Caricom text, Venezuela reminded the regional bloc that "the warmongering actions promoted by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana" include "establishing alliances with the United States Southern Command, the ExxonMobil oil company and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)".

These actions, according to Venezuela, not only "point to the preparation of an aggression" against the South American country, but also constitute "a flagrant violation of the agreements established in the Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela signed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on 14 December 2023".

#Comunicado 🇻🇪 Venezuela rechaza el Comunicado emitido por la Comunidad del Caribe (CARICOM) de fecha 29 de mayo de 2024, sobre la conclusión de la 27a Reunión del Consejo de Relaciones Exteriores y Comunitarias (COFCOR), en particular lo relativo a la Controversia… pic.twitter.com/i6hDKNQ0FN — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) May 31, 2024

Those agreements made it clear that neither side would "threaten or use force against each other".

Venezuela also notes that visits by senior US officials to neighboring Guyana have become more common in recent months and, during these approaches, "interventionist statements" and "threats against Venezuela" have been made.

Following this line, the document ends by pointing out that the State of Guyana ceded its sovereignty to the United States and "to the voracious desire of Exxon Mobil" (US oil company).

This, the communiqué states, "unfortunately promotes regional instability" and represents a threat to the Zone of Peace declared by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

In concluding the communiqué, Venezuela urged Guyana not to deviate from the course of confrontation and to comply with the only possible way for the practical and satisfactory resolution of the dispute over Guyana Esequiba" as provided for in the 1966 Geneva Agreement, only binding element for both parties.

"The sun of Venezuela is born in the Essequibo", ends the text.