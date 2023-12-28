Venezuela Rejects Arrival of British Military Ship HMS Trent

On Thursday, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil issued a statement rejecting the arrival of a British Navy ship to the coasts near Guyana.

The Bolivarian diplomacy considered that this act constitutes a provocation affecting the resolution of the Essequibo controversy between Venezuela and Guyana. Below is the statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry:

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the arrival of the HMS Trent, a vessel from the British Navy, to the coasts of Guyana, which becomes an act of hostile provocation and a violation of the recent Argyle Declaration, assumed as a roadmap to address the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba between Venezuela and Guyana.

The presence of the military vessel is extremely serious, since it is accompanied by statements made by political and military spokespersons of the dispossessor of Guayana Esequiba, who insists on meddling in this controversy.

These statements have been equally synchronized with actions of the United States Southern Command, which clearly are a direct threat to peace and stability in the region.

Venezuela urges the Guyanese authorities to take immediate action for the withdrawal of the HMS Trent vessel, and to refrain from continuing to involve military powers in the territorial controversy.

It also warns the members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that these actions are contrary to the spirit of peace and understanding with which we attended the December 14 meeting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to which we must return immediately and continue on the path of direct dialogue between the parties.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reserves itself all actions, within the framework of its Constitution and International Law, to defend the maritime and territorial integrity of the homeland."

