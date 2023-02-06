Venezuela Reforests in Border Areas Affected by Illegal Mining

The Canaima and Yapacana national parks are protected areas that must remain free of mining or forestry activities.

Over the weekend, the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) began a reforestation plan in two national parks affected by illegal mining.

The zones that will be subject to ecological restoration are located in the states of Amazonas and Bolivar, which are near the border with Brazil and Colombia.

"We started a reforestation campaign in the Canaima National Park to recover the damages caused by the unscrupulous illegal miners who have entered protected areas," FANB General Domingo Hernandez said.

"We must unite all our efforts and raise awareness to reverse the damage caused by illegal mining that disrespects the environment," he added.

The tweet, "FANB dismantles illegal mining camp in Canaima. It seizes and destroys engines, plants, high-pressure hoses, and other logistic materials for open pit mining."

Previously, on Jan. 29, Hernandez warned that the Canaima National Park is a protected area that must remain free of mining or forestry activities. "FANB will dismantle and destroy any structure that violates the legal and territorial order," he pointed out.

Executed jointly with the Environmental Ministry and the Water Resources Ministry, the FANB reforestation plan also covers the Yapacana National Park, where the participants planted 400 rubber plants and 1,000 fertilized seeds.

On the Venezuelan southern border, there are some 1,531 hectares deforested as a result of illegal miners, many of whom carry out cross-border businesses.