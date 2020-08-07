Venezuela Ratifies Commitment Against Drug Trafficking

Venezuela ranks fourth in the seizure of narcotic substances and the dismantling of laboratories for processing, according to the latest world report from the United Nations (UN).

The President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro ratified on Friday Venezuela's commitment in the fight against drug trafficking, on the 15th anniversary of the expulsion of the United States (U.S.) Agency for Drug Control (DEA).

"On a day like today 15 years ago, Commander Hugo Chavez (1954-2013) cut off relations with the largest drug cartel on the continent, the DEA. Since then, we have reinforced the fight against drug trafficking, making our country a territory free of crops and drug production," the president posted in his official Twitter account.

#Venezuela | The FANB officials seized 9,173 kilograms of cocaine and dismantled two drug processing camps 900 meters from the border with Colombia.https://t.co/jbFUxfjKOH — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 27, 2020

The Bolivarian leader recently announced that next week he would proceed to create the National Anti-Drug Superintendency to give a higher institutional and civic-military-police level to the fight against drug trafficking.

Maduro highlighted that the agency would assume the coordination and strategic fight to neutralize drugs mainly from Colombia, a country responsible for 70 percent of the world's cocaine production, according to the United Nations.

The most crucial intergovernmental organization's recognition of Venezuela's fight against drug trafficking discredits the U.S. government's campaign, accusing high officials of the Bolivarian Executive, including President Maduro, of alleged links with drug trafficking.

The National Anti-drug Commission (CONNAS) commander Jose Castillo explained that the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) had seized 51,564 tons of drugs from six camps with 70 laboratories for the production of cocaine hydrochloride from July 2019 to date.