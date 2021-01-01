Venezuela: Opposition-Controlled Parliament To Fade Next Week

The Supreme Court ruled that the Parliament elected in 2015 was "in a situation of contempt" because it ignored legal rulings and promoted destabilization acts.

Venezuela's new Parliament will elect its Board of Directors on January 5, thus renewing the Legislative branch that has promoted foreign aggression and economic sanctions against the country over the last five years.

Since its installation in Jan. 2016, the outgoing opposition-controlled National Assembly advanced an agenda aimed at delegitimizing President Nicolas Maduro's administration and supporting foreign intervention.

On January 11, 2016, the Supreme Court (TSJ) declared the Parliament "in contempt", after 112 representatives of the opposition National Unity Bureau (MUD) took up their posts despite a ruling against three of them for electoral fraud committed in the Amazonas Department.

As a strategy to legalize their actions, opposition lawmakers concentrated on gaining international support, especially from the U.S. and the Organization of American States (OAS).

During their invalid legislative exercise, 31 laws were approved, all of which were annulled by the TSJ. Opposition lawmakers also passed 401 agreements, over 50 reports, and 12 political sanctions against high-ranking state officials.

Supported by President Donald Trump, opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's Interim-President in January 2019 to reject the 2018 elections in which Maduro was reelected.

Comienza un nuevo ciclo político en Venezuela con el Pueblo en el Parlamento, y la reciente edición del @CuatroFWeb detalla el Rescate Histórico de la Asamblea Nacional. Vamos a difundirlo por todas las redes sociales, grupos Telegram y WhatsApp. ==> https://t.co/re2xVIn0a1 pic.twitter.com/YToBwJCS1k — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 29, 2020

The meme reads, "A new political period begins in Venezuela with the People at the Parliament, and the recent report by @CuatroFWeb

details the historical rescue. We are going to spread it through all social networks, Telegram groups, and WhatsApp."

Guaido, who also took up the Parliament's Board of Director chairman position, maintained an aggressive campaign against the Bolivarian revolution, which included a failed coup in 2019.

On Dec. 26, he announced the extension of the outgoing Parliament in a bid to prevent the installation of the newly elected lawmakers.

The new National Assembly will be made up of 277 representatives elected in the elections held on December 6, when the ruling coalition, the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP), obtained 67.6 percent of the votes.

Elected opposition lawmakers have expressed their willingness to work together with the Bolivarian forces to reactivate the economy, raise salaries, and improve public services and food production, all of which have been heavily affected by arbitrary sanctions backed by the U.S. and European Union (EU).

The incoming Parliament must also deal with new acts of destabilization promoted by U.S. regional allies such as Colombia's President Ivan Duque. It will also bring to justice those legislators who have stolen and plundered the country's public resources.