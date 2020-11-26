Venezuela: Opposition Affirms Adherence to Electoral Means

The majority of the opposition parties in Venezuela ratified today that they will use electoral means as the way to settle differences as opposed to the non-voting positions promoted by the far-right sectors.

Nearly 100 political organizations, mostly from the opposition, nominated candidates for the upcoming December 6th elections, a genuinely democratic event resulting from national talks held in December 2019.

According to President of the Progressive Advance Party, Henri Falcon, the only path that allows for reasonable politics is the democratic way, the peaceful path under the Constitution.

Speaking with Union Radio, the former presidential candidate also acknowledged the existing guarantees in the parliamentary elections' face, highlighting the balanced character of the new board of directors of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The renewal of the CNE also part of the agreements of the discussion process that started last year between the government and the opposition to convene the National Assembly (unicameral Parliament) election in contempt during most of the last term.

In this sense, the opposition leader insisted on turning the legislative body into an epicenter to debate laws and agreements to resolve Venezuelans' problems.

The upcoming elections are crucial to finding solution to the political crisis generated by the US-backed right-wing opposition leader Juan Guaidó in January 2019.#Venezuela #VenezuelaDecidehttps://t.co/TCXHy6S9Zq — Peoples Dispatch (@peoplesdispatch) November 25, 2020

During the unfolding of the electoral campaign, which will run through December 3, the contending political forces also reiterated the call to seek solutions to the existing problems without foreign powers' interference.

"Venezuela's problems will be solved by us Venezuelans through voting," said congressional candidate and leader of El Cambio opposition party, Javier Bertucci.

The former presidential candidate said the solutions to existing socioeconomic problems could be achieved through agreements boosted by the future parliamentarians, Venezolana de Television highlighted.

Over 20,700,000 Venezuelans are convened to vote in the upcoming legislative election, marked by the nomination of more than 14,000 candidates to the National Assembly, mostly from the opposition.