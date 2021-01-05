Venezuela: National Assembly Prioritizes People's Consultation

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez assured Tuesday that the recently elected parliament would hold a permanent consultation process with the people to restore peace and well being to the country.

Rodriguez urged parliamentarians to strengthen house-to-house sessions to tackle people's needs. The leader also remarked that the lawmakers democratically elected won't excuse themselves in sanctions to justify any inactivity.

#FotoOficial | Este #5Ene una nueva era Parlamentaria inicia en Venezuela a favor de los intereses del pueblo venezolano pic.twitter.com/sEEDx3a8Je — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVE) January 5, 2021

"#Official #5A new parliamentary era begins in Venezuela in favor of the interests of the Venezuelan people."

Moreover, the required technological infrastructure will be installed to establish face-to-face interaction with the population. The goal is to define "what are the issues that the people of Venezuela expect to be discussed by this Parliament."

President Rodríguez emphasized that he "will call all authority of the Executive Power and official who fails to comply the law and try to seize the resources of the people, to render accounts before the Legislative Power."