Venezuela Investigates 23 Corruption Cases Involving Guaidó

The prosecutor has revealed that the opposition group "has worked hand in hand with hostile foreign governments", drug trafficking “terrorist groups” and paramilitary groups to harm the Venezuelan people, organize coups and attempt to surrender the sovereignty of the country.

Venezuela's Prosecutor's Office reveals that there are ongoing investigations related to 23 cases of "corruption" involving opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

"There are 23 investigations involving the fake interim government [Juan Guaidó] in acts of corruption, criminal links and abuse of office," Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, announced Thursday.

In this regard, he has detailed that the anti-Chavista bloc, led by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, is accused of criminal acts such as the attempted appropriation of Venezuela's gold deposited in the Bank of England, the appointment of alleged ambassadors, among others.

In fact, the Venezuelan official has made it clear that the Government of Nicolás Maduro is acting, so "there is no impunity", to detail the judicial measures underway that include 59 arrest warrants, 258 blockades and freezing of accounts, 21 raids and 15 seizures.

In addition, he has highlighted that the fake interim government has committed “terrorist acts” and "corruption", citing "the illegal appointment of an ad hoc Administrative Board of Citgo, corruption with humanitarian aid, the illegal appointment of an ad hoc Administrative Board of Colombo-Venezuelan Monomeros" and many other allegations.

El fiscal general de Venezuela, Tarek William Saab informó que su despacho lleva a cabo 23 investigaciones que involucran al grupo del opositor Juan Guaidó en hechos de corrupción, "vinculaciones criminales y usurpación de funciones" https://t.co/VGflZcLLlt pic.twitter.com/kM16jEaM2f — La Estrella | Panamá (@EstrellaOnline) April 8, 2022

On January 23, pro-government deputies of the National Assembly filed a complaint before the Attorney General's Office against several former members of parliament of the opposition coalition, headed by Guaidó, for theft of resources.

Caracas has repeatedly accused Guaidó of heading a network that controls part of the Venezuelan assets sanctioned by the United States, for a total of US$ 116 billion.