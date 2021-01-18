Venezuela Inaugurates Ozone Science Center

"The ozone therapy will be present in all the country's Integral Diagnostic Centers," President Maduro announced.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday inaugurated the National Ozone Science Center (CENAOZ), a modern facility that aims to promote health strategies based on ozone therapy.

"Today we inaugurate the CENAOZ headquarters. The ozone therapy will contribute to the medical protocols that have been established for the cure of COVID-19," Maduro said.

"The ozone therapy will be present in all the country's Integral Diagnostic Centers (CDI)," the Bolivarian leader added and ratified that the Venezuelan population will receive these services for free.

Maduro also informed that a "vaccine bank" is being formed with the support of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro doesn't recognize Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's rightful president. “Latin American solidarity above all,” Arreaza added pic.twitter.com/p6R6Qqtlsz — Anon Candanga EN������ (@anon_candanga) January 18, 2021

As of January 18, Venezuela has begun to implement again the system of seven days of radical quarantine followed by seven days of relaxation of epidemiological restrictions.

Maduro urged health authorities to improve the early detection of COVID-19 cases by reactivating the 14,000 health brigades that perform house-to-house controls.

The Bolivarian president also ratified the shipment of 36,000 liters of oxygen to Brazil to help in the fight against the pandemic.

"Venezuela extended its hand in solidarity to the people of Amazonas because they are our brothers," he stressed.