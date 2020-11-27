Venezuela Honors Anti-Oligarchic Bolivarian Rebellion of 1992

The insurrection aimed at rescuing Hugo Chavez who was imprisoned after he rose against the establishment on February 4, 1992.

Venezuela's Bolivarian Military Aviation (AMB) Friday paid tribute at the Aragua State to the civic-military rebellion that took place on Nov. 27, 1992, against neoliberal policies imposed by Carlos Perez' administration (1974-1979).

As part of the tribute, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro unveiled a monument in honor of the AMB officers who lost their lives amid an insurrection which "represented the awakening of the Bolivarian Rebellion."

The November insurrection was conceived by the AMB to rescue Commander Hugo Chavez, who was imprisoned after he rose against the establishment on February 4, 1992.

Twenty-eight years later, "the Aviation continues to guarantee the defense and integrity of the air space, development, independence, and sovereignty of our Homeland," Maduro recalled.

"T-27 Tucano plane piloted by one of the rebel officers flying over the skies of Caracas during the Military Civic Rebellion of November 27, 1992."

AMB, which is also celebrating its 100th anniversary, "will allow us to win with unity, patriotism, and strength the battles to come," he added. The insurrection opened a new stage of policies and social improvements that began with the assumption of Commander Chavez in 1998. The new Constitution, the literacy campaign, and the creation of the 'Barrio Adentro' and 'Miracle' missions, which aim to provide social and medical help to all equally, were the main social changes that occurred in Venezuela after the 1992 rebellion.