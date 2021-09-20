Venezuela: Gen. Jacinto Perez Dies At 86

He was one of the main precursors and ideologists of the Bolivarian revolution.

On Monday, Venezuela’s Vice-president Delcy Rodriguez announced the death of Jacinto Perez, a prominent Bolivarian general who was a friend, mentor, and advisor to President Hugo Chavez (2002-2013).

“With deep regret, we report the departure of General Jacinto Perez Arcay, a stronghold of Simon Bolivar's values and principles. He represented for all a school of history, living country, and sovereignty! We extend our condolences to his family and to our honorable National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela! Fly high General,” Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez tweeted.

Widely known for his moral and professional integrity, General Perez represented an example of dedication and defense of the Bolivarian revolution. At the international level, he stood out for his extensive intellectual work related to historical research and geopolitical reflection from Latin America.

One of his best-known works is "The Sacred Fire; Bolivar Today," a book that had 14 editions in Spanish and Catalan between 1975 and 2002. Gen. Perez also published works such as "The Consequences of The Federal War," "Hugo Chavez: Soul of a Revolution in Christ and Bolivar," "Documentary of Freedom," "Military Academy of Venezuela: The Cradle of the Bolivarian Revolution," "Bolivar’s Personality: Contribution to Its Study," and "Christ and Bolivar: Spring of Life for the 21st Century Socialism."

Qué dolor y tristeza siente mi corazón de Bolivariano por la sensible partida física del G/J Jacinto Pérez Arcay. Insigne soldado de la Patria, maestro del Comandante Chávez y de varias generaciones de militares. Mi abrazo a sus familiares y a la FANB. ¡Hasta la Victoria Siempre! pic.twitter.com/ixIic9Sah5 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 20, 2021

The meme reads, "What pain and sadness my Bolivarian heart feels for the sensitive physical departure of Gen. Jacinto Perez Arcay. A distinguished soldier of the homeland, teacher of Commander Chavez and of several generations of military personnel. My hug to his relatives and the FANB. Ever Onward to Victory!"

Besides graduating from the Military Academy of Venezuela in 1956, Perez studied History and Geography at the Andres Bello Catholic University (UCAB). In February 2012, he was promoted to Major General of the National Army and received the "The Great Cordon of Caracas" distinction in 2016.

He was part of the uprising led by Colonel Enrique Trejo against the dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez in 1958. Years later, Gen. Perez taught Hugo Chavez at the Military Academy, where he interceded on his behalf in a conflict between this young cadet and his senior ensign.

In February, Perez was admitted to the Salias Military Hospital after being infected with the coronavirus. The causes of his death are not known so far.