Venezuela Exempts Cocoa Exports From Taxes and Fees

On Wednesday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced a set of new policies to encourage exports of cocoa and its derivatives.

"In the first place, I announce the exemption from taxes and fees for the export of cocoa and its products," he said, warning that more agility is required in the processing of exports at ports and airports.

"We have to wage war against the mafias that like to charge illegal fees at ports and airports, against those mafias that persecute honest exporters, importers, and producers," Maduro stressed and asked people to denounce the corrupt to through the social network Ven App.

During the inauguration of the Rum & Cocoa Expoferia in La Carlota, the Venezuelan president also announced that his country's economy experienced double-digit growth during the first half of 2022, emphasizing that "the prospects are truly exciting and graceful."

The Bolivarian government will protect the local cacao species by prohibiting the introduction, propagation and cultivation of any seed or material of non-Venezuelan origin. Protection measures and tariffs were also established for the importation of chocolates and products derived from cocoa.

On May 27, the Venezuela Committee of the World Farmers Organization stated that they expect to gradually increase cocoa production by 60,000 tons in the next three years, which would mean doubling the currently existing production.

In order to achieve this goal, a planting plan is being implemented in the territories with the best conditions for cocoa production, said Ricardo Urpino, the president of the Venezuela Committee of the World Cocoa Farmers Organization.