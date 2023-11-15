Venezuela Defends Referendum on Essequibo at ICJ Hearing

Guyana has joined an international aggression plan against Venezuela, Vice President Rodriguez said.

On Wednesday, the Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, appeared at a hearing before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to present her country's arguments in defense of holding a referendum on the Essequibo.

In her speech, she asserted that nothing will prevent Venezuela from carrying out the referendum on the Essequibo, as she emphasized it is an exercise of national sovereignty.

Rodriguez denounced the interference intentions of Guyana, which approached the ICJ to request that Venezuela be prevented from holding the referendum on December 3.

She also stated that Guyana has deviated from the 1966 Geneva Agreement and has joined an international aggression plan against Venezuela.

Today El Panal Commune and other communes marched to Venezuela's National Electoral Council in support of the Esequibo referendum coming up on December 3. pic.twitter.com/2IBgTxyUvr — Venezuelanalysis (@venanalysis) November 10, 2023

Rodriguez informed the ICJ that Guyana has been preparing to militarily attack Venezuela. During the hearing, she presented a video showing Guyana's President Irfaan Ali dressed in military uniform in the Essequibo, a disputed territory rightfully belonging to Venezuela.

After the hearing, the Bolivarian vice president stated that the Venezuelan government's task is to continue defending the referendum on the Essequibo.

She reiterated that Guyana's position has no legal basis because, by requesting the prevention of the referendum, the Ali administration is essentially asking the ICJ to overturn the Venezuelan constitution.