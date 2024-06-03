Venezuela Congratulates South Africa for Its Elections

Although the ANC achieved 40 percent of the vote, President Ramaphosa will have to negotiate with other parties if he wants to secure a second five-year term.

On Monday, the Venezuelan government congratulated South Africa on the "successful democratic exercise" carried out in the general elections on May 29.

"Venezuela expresses its most sincere congratulations to the Republic of South Africa for the successful democratic exercise carried out in the national and provincial elections of May 29, within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the election of the great Nelson Mandela, who put an end to the opprobrious apartheid regime," the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

"The official results announced by the South African Electoral Commission yesterday, June 2, 2024, reflect the commitment of that sister country to its strong, consolidated and vigorous democracy, as well as to the full exercise of the popular will," it added.

"Venezuela and South Africa are sister nations that share values ​​and principles in the international arena, and that actively seek the emergence of a more equitable and supportive world. We are proud to see South Africa advance on its path of sovereignty and independence, a reference for Mother Africa and for all the countries that proclaim peace and social justice as unwavering flags."

"President Nicolas Maduro expresses his conviction that this historic moment will mark the beginning of a new stage of unity and progress for South Africa, and reiterates to President Cyril Ramaphosa Venezuela's commitment to continue strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries," Bolivarian diplomacy pointed out.

For the first time in 30 years, Nelson Mandela's party, the African National Congress (ANC), lost its absolute majority in the Lower House of Parliament, according to results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on Sunday.

The ANC won 159 out of 400 seats in the Lower House of Parliament, IEC President Mosotho Moepya said at the ceremony announcing the election results in Johannesburg.

Although the ANC achieved 40 percent of the vote, President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to negotiate with other parties if he wants to secure a second five-year term.