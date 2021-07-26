Venezuela Confirms Two Cases of Delta COVID-19 Strain

On Sunday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro confirmed the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 strain in the Southern nation after two travelers that came from abroad tested positive for it. Both citizens are isolated and receiving treatment.

The first case was a sportsman who arrived in Miranda state from Turkey. The athlete had verified contact with 30 people that have so far tested negative to COVID-19.

The second case is a 56-year-old female healthcare worker who lives in Caracas and has not infected anyone either. Both citizens had already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, so they have developed no severe symptoms.

Maduro urged health authorities to prepare protocols and treatments to face the Delta strain and announced that his administration plans to inaugurate 125 vaccination centers to speed up the country's mass immunization campaign.

