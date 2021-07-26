Venezuela Confirms Two Cases of Delta COVID-19 Strain

On Sunday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro confirmed the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 strain in the Southern nation after two travelers that came from abroad tested positive for it. Both citizens are isolated and receiving treatment.
The first case was a sportsman who arrived in Miranda state from Turkey. The athlete had verified contact with 30 people that have so far tested negative to COVID-19.
The second case is a 56-year-old female healthcare worker who lives in Caracas and has not infected anyone either. Both citizens had already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, so they have developed no severe symptoms.
Maduro urged health authorities to prepare protocols and treatments to face the Delta strain and announced that his administration plans to inaugurate 125 vaccination centers to speed up the country's mass immunization campaign.
To fight the pandemic, Venezuela currently implements a system called "7+7", which consists of seven days of strict commercial activity closure, followed by one week of suspension of the quarantine.
Last week, health authorities and the Bolivarian government evaluated the possibility of lifting this method. Under the new circumstances, Maduro yet assured that his administration will keep the system with some flexibility to improve commercial activity and inter-city transportation.
So far, Venezuelan health authorities have vaccinated 3,612,473 citizens in 310 health centers with doses of Russia’s Sputnik-V, Chinese Sinopharm, or Cuba’s Abdala COVID-19 vaccines, which proved to have an efficacy rate of over 80 percent in clinical trials.
As of July 26, the Southern Nation had reported 299.822 COVID-19 cases and 3,492 related deaths, 17 of which were reported yesterday.