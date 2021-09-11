Venezuela Concludes the Audit Process on Voting Machines.

On Nov. 21, Venezuelans will elect 245 regional lawmakers, 23 governors, 335 mayors, and 2,402 municipal councilmen.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) Friday concluded the revision of voting machines, which will be used in the Nov. 21 subnational elections.

The review was carried out with the presence of representatives from 15 political organizations contesting the elections.

Members from the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (Ceela), which will observe the electoral process, also participated in the audit to offer electoral guarantees.

Over 190,000 nominations were registered in the first phase of candidacies' postulations. The CNE certified 80,244 candidates who will dispute 3,082 posts.

Two things Venezuelans of all political persuasions agree upon.



1. Essequibo is part of Venezuela.

2. Arepas are Venezuelan.



So the first full acuerdo of the talks so far (Essequibo) is a very easy hurdle to cross. But it’s a start. https://t.co/zQLU5LmgLp — Stephen Gibbs (@STHGibbs) September 7, 2021

Besides 245 regional lawmakers, including eight from the Indigenous communities, Venezuelans will elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, and 2,402 municipal councilmen.

CNE President Pedro Calzadilla highlighted gender equity in this electoral process, which has 49.44 percent of female representation.

Ruling Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) nominated 183,806 candidates.