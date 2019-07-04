Venezuela’s AG Charge Two Policemen for Aggression Against Teen

The Top Prosecutor's Office indicated that the accusations respond to the disproportionate action of both officials to disperse a public demonstration on July 1.

Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, informed on Thursday that two police officers from the southwestern state of Tachira have been charged with the crimes of attempted murder, misuse of weapons and cruel treatment for the aggression against 16-year-old Rufo Chacon.

Those responsible for the attack on the youth, Javier Useche Blanco and Henry Hernandez from the Tachira State Police, adhered to the administration of opposition Governor Laidy Gomez.

During a demonstration, the teen was shot in his face with pellets by the two officers. This resulted in a loss of sight due to the severity of the injuries, according to medical reports. The policemen also were accused of the “use of excessive force” to detain four other civilians.

The director of the state’s police, Jesus Arteaga, acknowledged on July 2 that a violation of human rights had been committed and requested the top prosecutor’s office to take the case.

“The Public Ministry (Attorney General’s office), as it has been the commitment during our management, will continue working to ensure the full validity of human rights in Venezuela and sanction in an exemplary way those who fail their obligations in defense of the people,” Saab tweeted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the president of the National Constituent Assembly (ANC), Diosdado Cabello, said on Wednesday that the Venezuelan government rejects "any act of torture wherever it comes from."

The high-ranking official said that in past governments torture was part of the state’s policy but that these practices have ended. However, he acknowledged when cases do occur, the institutions "will act to capture those responsible to make them assume their responsibilities."