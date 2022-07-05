Venezuela Celebrates Its Independence Day on July 5

"We celebrate standing up, victorious and proud of our roots, with our Liberators' determination and courage," President Nicolas Maduro said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelans are celebrating 211 years since the signing of the Act of Declaration of Independence from the Spanish Crown in 1811.

"The day of our free, sovereign, and independent homeland! Everyday, in the defense of our independence, we celebrate standing up, victorious and proud of our roots, with our Liberators' determination and courage. On this day, I congratulate the Venezuelan people," President Nicolas Maduro tweeted.

"We have managed to reconquer the country's most precious asset: national independence," Defense Minister Padrino Lopez said at the National Pantheon, where the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) honored independence hero Simon Bolivar.

He also remembered the late President Hugo Chavez, who started the Bolivarian revolution which is leading the current development process in this South American country.

Very significant day in #Venezuela ;Independence Day and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. This morning at reveille plays at the National Pantheon, honoring our Liberators pic.twitter.com/HTVk29Ugu9 — www.anoncandanga.com (@anon_candanga) July 5, 2022

"We have reconquered national independence because we all know how the independence spirit of our patriots vanished 200 years ago," Padrino said.

"The revolution of July 5, 1811 began a long road to freedom, which we are traveling today through the Bolivarian revolution," he added.

"In 1811, Venezuela signed the Declaration of Independence from the Empire that opressed us. Today we continue fighting againts another Empire that intends to subjugate our people. We will remain free and independent!," the Foreign Affairs Minister tweeted.

