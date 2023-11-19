Venezuela Carries Out Drill on Essequibo Referendum

“The world is realizing the transparency of our electoral system,” the CNE President pointed out.

On Sunday, Venezuelans are carrying out an electoral simulation related to the referendum for the defense of Essequibo, which will take place on December 3.

At the start of the drill at 08:00 local time, Elvis Amoroso, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), announced that 800 voting centers were already operating at 100 percent.

Throughout the day, citizens are expected to go to 2,322 tables set up throughout the Venezuelan territory for the procedures of the electoral process.

Through the simulation, Venezuelan citizens will also be able to familiarize themselves with the following five questions of the consultative referendum.

1) Do you agree to reject by all means in accordance with the law, the line fraudulently interposed by the 1899 Paris Arbitration Award, which seeks to deprive us of our Guayana Esequiba?

2) Do you support the 1966 Geneva Agreement as the only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and satisfactory solution for Venezuela and Guyana regarding the controversy over the territory of Guayana Esequiba?

3) Do you agree with Venezuela's historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to resolve the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba?

4) Do you agree to oppose, by all legal means, Guyana's claim to unilaterally dispose of a sea pending delimitation, illegally and in violation of international law?

5) Do you agree with the creation of the Guayana Esequiba state and the development of an accelerated plan for comprehensive care for the current and future population of that territory, which includes, among others, the granting of citizenship and identity card? Venezuela, in accordance with the Geneva Agreement and International Law, consequently incorporating said state on the map of Venezuelan territory?