Venezuela Calls for Global Clean Energy Debate

On Thursday, Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami called for the global debate on clean or alternative energy to serve as a "banner for the human cause."

"This debate must transcend the agendas of governments, countries, corporations. We must place the family, humanity at the center (of the debate) to build energy transition," El Aissami said in a speech to the teleconference of the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia.



As a result of the debate, "the sum of the diversity of visions must be materialized in an integral policy that generates a collective impact of collective well-being," and considers humanity's common destiny, the minister said.



The global debate should also tackle the issue of "financing sources, which today mostly invest in the technological development of fossil fuels," he said.



He also noted the need to discuss the possibility of substituting fossil fuels in industrial development chains.