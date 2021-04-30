The 'Doctor of the Poor' To Be Beatified Today in Venezuela

The Catholic community will be able to appreciate the beatification ceremony of Jose Gregorio Hernandez through television broadcasts.

Venezuela will hold the beatification ceremony of Jose Gregorio Hernandez, a scientist who was popularly known as the "Doctor of the Poor" due to his humanitarian work during his lifetime between 1864 and 1919.

“Hernandez’s beatification is a special blessing from God for Venezuela. It Invites us to be more supportive with each other, so we can revive and reborn after the pandemic,” Pope Francis told the Venezuelan on Thursday.

The ceremony will be broadcasted by local media so that the Catholic community can appreciate the doctor's beatification in the La Salle College church in Caracas.

Hernandez “is a model of holiness committed to the defense of life and he is a paradigm of service to his neighbors excluding no one, like a Good Samaritan. He is a man of universal service,” the Holy Father added.

He calls them "Jose Gregorio Hernandez's Miracle Drops".



Hernandez was a Venezuela doctor who has, since his death in 1919, become a sort of patron saint of doctors and their patients.



He was beatified by Pope Francis in June of last year. pic.twitter.com/NfGvSi3g4N — Giancarlo Fiorella (@gianfiorella) January 25, 2021

Apostolic Nuncio Aldo Giordano will attend the ceremony on behalf of Pope Francis and the Vatican's Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, who will not travel to Venezuela due to the COVID-19. “The pandemic, which today affects this great feast of faith, keeps us all at home, and it does not allow us to go out to celebrate. However, I’ll accompany you today,” the Pope said. Bishops, priests, Hernandez's relatives, and a small group of Venezuelan doctors will also take part in the event. The girl Yaxury Solorzano, who received a miracle from the blessed doctor will also attend the ceremony. “Jose Gregorio won the affection of the people with the austerity of a monk, the vocation to seek the good of others, and the wisdom of a man of science,” Pope Francis stressed.