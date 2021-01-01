Venezuela Announces Return of 7+7 Quarantine

The South American country reported at the end of 2020 a total of 113,558 cases of COVID-19 and 1,028 deaths since March.

Venezuelans are resuming, as of this Monday, the conscious and voluntary quarantine under the 7+7 scheme, according to an announcement from today by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

A total of 437 new cases of COVID-19, all of which were community transmitted, were detected in the last 24 hours of 2020 by Venezuelan health authorities, bringing the total number of infections to 113,558, while the rate of recoveries is 95 percent of the total number of cases, adding up to 107,583 recoveries.

Previously, Nicolás Maduro had determined a month of controlled flexibility during the December period in order to preserve traditions, spend time with family and reactivate economic activity, and as such, the last four weeks were were perceived to be somewhat normal.

Feliz año a toda Venezuela! Pdte @NicolasMaduro en atención al desarrollo epidemiológico del Covid19 durante el mes de diciembre ha decidido reanudar el esquema 7+7 con inicio de cuarentena radical a partir del lunes 4 enero a la medianoche hasta el domingo 10. Unidos venceremos! — Delcy Rodríguez (@drodriven2) January 1, 2021

"Happy New Year to all of Venezuela! President Nicolas Maduro in attention to the epidemiological development of COVID-19 during the month of December has decided to resume the 7+7 scheme with the start of radical quarantine from Monday January 4 at midnight until Sunday 10."

The 7+7 scheme foresees alternating a week of radical quarantine, consisting of strict limitation of movements, with another week of reopening of economic and social activity.

The use of this scheme has been beneficial for the country and joins the beginning of the massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19, with the use of the vaccine from Russia's Gamaleya Center, Sputnik-V, which has developed part of its phase III trials in Venezuela.