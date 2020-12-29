Venezuela: All Residents To Be Vaccinated for Free, Maduro Says

At a meeting with governors and mayors, Maduro highlighted the people's right to access the COVID-19 vaccine and rejected the discriminatory statements by Colombian president Ivan Duque, who recently said that he would not allow the vaccination of the over 5 million undocumented Venezuelan migrants who reside in Colombia.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro confirmed on Tuesday that his government will vaccinate all the population for free against the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of their nationality.

On Tuesday Venezuela signed an agreement with Russia to acquire 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. "We will be able to vaccinate 10 million Venezuelans within 90 days, whom we will prioritize by age, profession, and level of vulnerability," Maduro stressed.