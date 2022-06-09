Venezuela, Algeria Support the Palestinian and Saharawi Peoples

President Maduro stressed that the world must wake up and react to protect the Sarahaui people's rights, which have been firmly defended by countries like Algeria.

During a meeting held in Algiers on Thursday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced their support for the historic struggle of the Palestinian and Saharawi peoples and for the holding of elections in Libya.

After analyzing the international geopolitical situation, both leaders expressed their foreign ministries will intensify the denunciations of the crimes that the Israeli occupation forces commit against Palestinians, who have the right to create an independent state with its capital in Jerusalem.

Maduro and Tebboune also publicly expressed their support for the Western Saharans who are fighting for their right to self-determination and to hold a referendum to define their future status.

In this regard, the Bolivarian leader stressed that the world must wake up and react to protect the Sarahaui people's rights, which have been firmly defended by countries like Algeria.

Maduro and Tebboune also agreed on the need to generate guarantees that allow elections to be held in Libya, a necessary step for this African people to begin the reconstruction of their country.

During this day, Venezuelan and Algerian ministers reviewed energy, oil, gas, agricultural, scientific, and educational issues. They relaunched the High-Level Joint Commission to carry out a bilateral economic agenda. Tebboune also announced that a direct air connection between Algiers and Caracas will start operating from July.

Maduro assured the Algiers meeting marks a new stage in the relationship between Algeria and Venezuela, two countries that share the struggle of their peoples for freedom and justice, asa well as a common vision towards a world of peace, stability, and cooperation.