Venezuela: About 4 Million Sign Petition Against US Blockade

Venezuela’s government announced that the petition to collect signatures calling on the United States to lift the unilateral blockade under the "#NoMoreTrump" campaign has reached four million rubrics with about three weeks still to go.

“We already reached four million signatures. Do not be left behind, go out to sign, in the Bolivar Squares of the country, for the defense of Venezuela, for the peace of the homeland, for the happiness of all,” President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday during the inauguration of a passenger terminal in the coastal city of Guaira.

A total of 13 million people are expected to sign the petition, according to the government, and it follows large #NoMoreTrump rallies that were held around the country and internationally, which are expected to end on Sept. 10. The signatures are being collected in different parts of the world as well.

The petition that will be sent to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The campaign was convened on Aug. 10 by President Maduro, after Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 5 that officially seizes Venezuelan state assets in the United States, essentially imposing a complete economic and diplomatic blockade on the country.

This includes the multibillion-dollar CITGO company, a subsidiary of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA.

The ongoing attack on Venezuela has taken the lives of around 40,000 people, according to a recent economic study. It makes it difficult and often impossible for Venezuela to pay for vital supplies of food and medicine from abroad as foreign banks refuse to process payments.