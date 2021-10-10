    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Venezuela: 446 Polling Stations Open Doors for Mock Elections

  • A woman attends her turn at a voting center in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 10, 2021.

    A woman attends her turn at a voting center in Caracas, Venezuela, Oct. 10, 2021. | Photo: TeleSUR

Published 10 October 2021
Opinion

The electoral drill takes place ahead of Nov. 21 subnational elections in which 3,082 regional and local posts will be elected.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) began Sunday an electoral drill to evaluate the voting process ahead of the subnational elections on Nov. 21.

RELATED: 

Venezuela and Turkey Sign Three Cooperation Agreements

CNE set up 446 polling stations in 333 municipalities. Over 3,232 workers, including operators and technicians, will assist voters. 

Likewise, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) deployed soldiers to safeguard the security and the electoral material and facilities.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time and will operate until 16:00 local time.

The meme reads, "From very early, the Electoral Mock announced by the CNE began in the Apure State Electoral Center installed in the State of Merida's Santos Marquina municipality. People participate in a voluntary and organized manner."

The mock elections have international observers from the Carter Center and the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA).

On Nov. 21, Venezuelans will elect governors, mayors, councilmen, and lawmakers in 23 states.

CNE noted that 70,244 candidates are contesting 3,082 regional and local posts. At least 44 percent of candidates are women, while 50.56 percent are men.

Tags

Venezuela Mock elections Subnational elections CNE Carter Center CEELA FANB

Vtv - Cubadebate
by teleSUR/ eh
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.