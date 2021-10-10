Venezuela: 446 Polling Stations Open Doors for Mock Elections

The electoral drill takes place ahead of Nov. 21 subnational elections in which 3,082 regional and local posts will be elected.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) began Sunday an electoral drill to evaluate the voting process ahead of the subnational elections on Nov. 21.

CNE set up 446 polling stations in 333 municipalities. Over 3,232 workers, including operators and technicians, will assist voters.

Likewise, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) deployed soldiers to safeguard the security and the electoral material and facilities.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time and will operate until 16:00 local time.

Desde muy temprano en el Centro Electoral "Estado Apure" dispuesto en el municipio Santos Marquina del estado Mérida, se dió inicio al Simulacro Electoral anunciado por el CNE, donde el pueblo participa de manera voluntaria y organizada.#VenezuelaTieneConQué#SimulacroElectoral pic.twitter.com/b0g5gySUye — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) October 10, 2021

The meme reads, "From very early, the Electoral Mock announced by the CNE began in the Apure State Electoral Center installed in the State of Merida's Santos Marquina municipality. People participate in a voluntary and organized manner."

The mock elections have international observers from the Carter Center and the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA).

On Nov. 21, Venezuelans will elect governors, mayors, councilmen, and lawmakers in 23 states.

CNE noted that 70,244 candidates are contesting 3,082 regional and local posts. At least 44 percent of candidates are women, while 50.56 percent are men.