Venezuela: 22 Years of Democracy After Coup Against Chávez

Nicolás Maduro higlighted that "this is the glorious people of Bolívar of April 2002 and today, 22 years later we continue with the same strength."

"Hope continues in the street with women, youth and the Venezuelan people who reject betrayal and the lackeys of the empire" said the current President Nicolás Maduro to commemorate the 22 years of the coup against the Commander and President Hugo Chávez carried out by the right-wing Venezuelan oligarchy and in collusion with the United States.

Through a post on social network X, Maduro urged the people not to forget: "Let us never forget that, on April 12, 2002, the surnames and the stateless oligarchy, led by imperialism, came to the People’s Palace to dissolve the Constitution and the Public Powers; they were consummating with Carmona, "the short one", a fascist coup", he wrote.

The president emphasized that the oligarchy will never return, "22 years ago, hope is in the streets, with women, youth and the Venezuelan people rejecting betrayal and the lackeys of the empire that continue to crawl American that today continue to crawl, imploring more sanctions and blockade against our Homeland. The Venezuelan people is aware of its history".

April 11, 2002: An attempted coup d'état takes place in Venezuela against President Hugo Chávez.

The attempted coup saw President Chávez ousted from office for 47 hours before being restored. Chávez was aided in his return to power by popular support & loyal military officials. pic.twitter.com/h8oL1dwpTI — Today in History (@KeMwananchi) April 11, 2024

#TodayInHistory I A failed coup d'état from April 11, 2002 to April 13, 2002 saw President Hugo Chávez, ousted from office for 47 hours.



Here's a young Maduro making demands during the 2002 coup against then-president Hugo Chavez. #venezuela



video credit @KawsachunNews pic.twitter.com/VejbZOnM81 — ANTICONQUISTA (@ANTICONQUISTA) April 12, 2024

"In April 2002 they called the warlords to lie and murder a people with an awakened conscience, but the people turned that rage into action and that determination became tenderness for those women and men who even offered their lives to not let them die," he added in other message in X.

Also, Nicolás Maduro higlighted that "this is the glorious people of Bolívar of April 2002 and today, 22 years later we continue with the same strength, conviction and dignity. To God what belongs to God and to the People what belongs to the People!"

The head of state remembered that a Chávez's profecy: "Don't dare, because the people are going to crush you with their force..." "How much awareness, morale and learning we have garnered in these years, and we continue in civic-military unity, fight, battle and victory. Long live April 13, long live the April Revolution!" Said Maduro.

On the other hand; during the 40th edition of the program Con Maduro +, President Maduro recalled on this emblematic date of the history of Venezuela was lived: "The dark Thursday, April 12, of dissolution of powers and the 13th, of joint military popular insurrection, spontaneous, almost telepathic. And on April 14, Resurrection Sunday of the country’s legitimate powers".