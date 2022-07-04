Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Region Sees Protests

Karakalpakstan, a region of Uzbekistan, has seen demonstrations since last Friday, when groups of people took to the streets calling for an independent investigation into the violence.

The demonstrators also rejected the refusal to grant them the right to secede to the province, which borders Kazakhstan and the Aral Sea.

The riots came as the current constitution established that sprawling Karakalpakstan is a sovereign republic within Uzbekistan, having the right to secede by holding a referendum.

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dropped the amendment when he imposed a month-long state of emergency in the region, affecting the information flow, as there have been reportedly internet suspensions since the demonstration began.

Extended neighbourhood: India keeps close watch as violent protests grip part of Uzbekistan,close partner in C Asia. Russia says internal matter. In Jan foreign backed radicals created mayhem in Kazakhstan — My report ⁦@ETPolitics⁩ ⁦@jonandan⁩ https://t.co/odonaxuv4y — Dipanjan R Chaudhury (@DipanjanET) July 5, 2022

On Monday, Uzbek authorities reported that at least 18 people had been killed and 243 injured during the demonstrations. According to the report issued by the national guard, 516 people were detained which have been released gradually.