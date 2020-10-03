US: Donald Trump's Campaign Manager Tests Positive for COVID-19

The news comes at a dangerous time for Trump, with polls showing him behind former Vice President Joe Biden.

U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign manager, Bill Stepien, Friday tested positive for coronavirus, according to local outlets.

Stepien will undergo a second PCR test to confirm that he is a carrier of the virus. If he tests positive again, it will be a strong blow to Trump's reelection campaign.

According to White House sources, Stepien is experiencing "mild flu-like symptoms," and they announced that the campaign manager will continue to work from home during the quarantine.

Stepien's revelation means that the two heads of the president's political apparatus have now contracted the coronavirus: Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Ronna McDaniel Friday announced that she is infected too.

White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany waits with others as Pres. Trump prepares to leave the White House to go to Walter Reed Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/4fUBzoe08c pic.twitter.com/46zJ7qu64l — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2020

The news comes at a dangerous time for Trump, with polls showing him behind former Vice President Joe Biden in a variety of states with nearly a month to go before the election. Donald Trump, who recently announced that he and his wife contracted coronavirus, was admitted Friday to Walter Reed Military Medical Center where he will work for the next few days. With the U.S. president hospitalized, his advisors are rushing to reassess their plans for the campaign's final month.