Uruguay's First Leftist President Tabare Vazquez Passes Away

Uruguay's former President Tabare Vazquez (2015-2020) passed away at the age of 80 this Sunday from natural causes associated with lung cancer.

The information was revealed by his sons in a press release. At the request of Vazquez, the wake and subsequent burial ceremony will be held in a reserved and intimate manner and in accordance with COVID-19 health protocols.

His remains will rest at the Teja Cemetery in the capital city of Montevideo.

En nuestros corazones quedarán guardados los sueños que transformaste en realidades.



¡Hasta siempre! ¡Compañero Tabaré Vázquez! pic.twitter.com/sJ4xoaOmoX — MPP 609 (@MPP609) December 6, 2020

The meme reads, "The dreams that you transformed into realities will be stored in our hearts. Until forever! Partner Tabare Vazquez"

Tabare had a heath relapse after suffering an acute thrombosis in his left leg and infection last Saturday.

He was the first leftist candidate to occupy an important elective post when he was elected Montevideo's Mayor (1990-1994) and then President in a first mandate from 2005 until 2010.

"The first thing I felt was a great responsibility, enormous happiness, but as a framework for all that, deep gratitude to the Uruguayan people who had trusted me to lead the country," Tabare said in his last interview.