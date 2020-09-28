Uruguay's Ex-President Pepe Mujica Retires From Political Life

He said he cannot perform his senatorial duties properly because of his current health condition.

Uruguay’s former President Jose Mujica (2010-2015) Sunday informed he will leave his place in the Senate and retire from politics due to health problems.

"I have a chronic immune disease... I love politics and I would not want to leave, but I love my life even more," he said.

Mujica emphasized that his difficulties to move anywhere and at any time would prevent him from being active in his duties as a senator and political leader.

The ex-mandatory, who has campaigned to support one of the three Broad Front candidates for the Montevideo City Council Alvaro Villar, gave special relevance to the departmental elections held on Sunday.

Uruguay's @Frente_Amplio candidate @CosseCarolina is projected to win the Intendencia of the capital, Montevideo, in today's departmental and municipal elections. Frente Amplio is the party of progressive former Presidents Tabaré Vázquez and José Mujica. pic.twitter.com/YgbmxIEryD — Camila (@camilateleSUR) September 28, 2020

"If the world continues with this process of globalization, municipal issues are likely to become increasingly important, while national issues will be governed by international treaties and conventions," he said.

In the mid-1960s, Mujica joined the National Liberation Movement Tupamaros (MLN-T), which became Latin America's most famous urban guerilla. During that time he fell prisoner four times, faced brutal tortures, and spent 12 years in prison.

In 1985, after the return of democracy to Uruguay, he created the Movement of Popular Participation (MPP). The leftist leader was minister of agriculture from 2005 to 2008 and later a senator. At the end of 2009, the Uruguayan people elected him as their president.