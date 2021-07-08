Uruguayans Submit Referendum Petition Against Neoliberal Bill

Over 795.000 people signed the petition urging to change at least 135 articles of the bill, deemed unfair and damaging for the workers.

Uruguayan social movements handed to the Electoral Court on Thursday a petition to a referendum to modify the Law of Urgent Consideration, an unpopular national reform presented by the government of Luis Lacalle Pou.

The call for a referendum follows several demonstrations from over a year across the country.

La caravana de vehículos para entregar las firmas para el Referéndum contra la LUC es impresionante y ocupa decenas de calles de Montevideo. A minutos de entregarlas en la Corte Electoral se actualizaron las cifras y ya son más de 795.500 las firmas alcanzadas. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/TxWCRP3ilb — Mateo Grille (@mateoteleSUR) July 8, 2021

"The caravan of vehicles to deliver the signatures for the Referendum against the LUC is impressive and occupies dozens of streets in Montevideo. Within minutes of delivering them to the Electoral Court, the figures were updated and there are already more than 795,500 signatures reached."

teleSUR´s correspondent in Uruguay reported that "among other things, it has been cataloged by Uruguayan social organizations as repressive, concentrating, excluding and privatizing and that it eliminates social gains obtained in recent years."

Moreover, "the Uruguayan popular movement scores an enormous victory by obtaining the necessary support to push for a Referendum, in the context of the pandemic, with restrictions on mobility and in the face of the resounding silence of the mainstream media," Grille explained.