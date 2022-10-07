Uruguayans Demand a Larger Educational Budget

The "March in Defense of Public Education!" went to the vicinity of Parliament to denounce cuts at different levels of the education system.

On Thursday, around 50,000 people joined a march to support public education called by the Coordinator of Uruguayan Teaching Unions (CSEU).

The concentration, which took place on the University of the Republic's esplanade, occupied more than two blocks of the "July 18," the most important avenue in the city of Montevideo.

The "March in Defense of Public Education" went to the vicinity of Parliament to denounce cuts at different levels of the education system.

Hector Cancela, the president of the Public University's Teacher Association (ADUR), assured that one of the demonstration's central axes is to show rejection of the low budget granted by President Luis Lacalle's administration.

"The march was massive... We hope that this marks a before and after. We have demanded the establishment of authentic negotiations," National Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (Fenapes) secretary Emiliano Mandacen pointed out.

Citizen disagreement demonstrates the isolation of Lacalle's educational reform with respect to the main actors in the national education system, he added.

The salary cut in the National Administration of Public Education (ANEP) has been US$150 million, while the Public University has lost 7 percent of its previous budget.