Uruguayan Presidential Elections are Under Way

Approximately 2.6 million Uruguayans are entitled to vote and elect a new president on this Sunday's ballot.

The Electoral Court of Uruguay formally opened the voting stations on Sunday to elect the next head-of-state for the second round of the 2020 elections.

As provided for in the electoral law of Uruguay, the voting centers will remain open from 8:00 A.M. to 7:30 P.M. (local time). The electoral authorities have organized since last Friday the ballots for today's election.

In Uruaguay, it is mandatory for citizens starting at the age of 18 years old to participate in the national elections. Before fulfilling their national duty, Uruguayans must present their civic credentials or say their credential numbers before the voting.

The possible return of a right-wing president to the country has caused some fears after the first round of voting. The candidate for the left-wing Frente Amplio party, Daniel Martínez, achieved 39.02 percent of the vote during the first round of the election.

Due to Martinez's failure to reach the 50 percent needed to be elected, another round was declared for the presidency.

According to the latest survey conducted by Consulting Teams, right-wing candidate Luis Lacalle Pou holds five percentage point advantage over Daniel Martínez,. If Pou is successful, he will become the first right-wing candidate elected to the presidency in South America since Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro.

In the most recent presidential election in Argentina, the left-wing Citizen's Unity Party scored a decisive victory over the right-wing president Mauricio Macri. During Bolivia's recent elections, the people democratically elected Evo Morales before a military coup led to the rise of right-wing senator Jeanine Áñez.