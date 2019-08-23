Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez' Malignant Tumor Confirmed

The Uruguayan Presidency office detailed that Tabare Vásquez will begin his treatment without leaving the chair.

The president of Uruguay, Tabaré Vázquez, underwent surgery on Friday to confirm the extent of the pulmonary nodule that was diagnosed in recent days.

Medical tests revealed that the Uruguayan president has a malignant tumor in the right lung, local media reported.

"On this day (Friday) the planned diagnostic intervention was performed in which the presence of a malignant tumor was confirmed. The final report will be available in the next few days," said the medical statement.

La Presidencia de Uruguay publicó hace minutos un comunicado señalando que ya "se realizó la intervención diagnóstica prevista" en donde se confirmó que el Presidente tiene un "tumor maligno". Las conductas terapéuticas quedan supeditadas al resultado de los estudios. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/UdEixsYIfW — Mateo Grille (@mateoteleSUR) August 23, 2019

Minutes ago the Uruguay’s President Office published a statement according to which “the diagnostic surgery was performed as planned”. The procedure confirmed that the president has a malignant tumor. Upcoming therapies will be determined by the result of further diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the Presidency office detailed that Vásquez is in excellent condition and passed the procedure without complications.

The statement also informed that the head of state will begin his treatment without leaving the office.

On Tuesday, August 20, president Tabare Vázquez announced that he had been detected a nodule in his right lung and he went to the Spanish Medical Association in Montevideo to perform the needed medical studies.