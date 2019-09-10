Uruguay Touts Tango and More in Bid for UNESCO Council Seat

The Uruguayan delegation will make its artistic presentation this Wednesday and Thursday in France, where it traveled this Monday.

As part of its bid for a seat on the UNESCO Executive Council, Uruguay is taking to Paris a sample of its traditional music with a display of tango, candombe and folk dancing to be staged by a group of four dancers from the Artistic Training Schools of the Sodre auditorium.

Martin Inthamoussou, director general of the schools, told EFE that the Direction of Cultural Affairs of the Foreign Relations Ministry asked his institute to prepare a show as a background to the South American country’s application.

Inthamoussou said that in order to represent Uruguay’s identity the best way, they chose the tango and candombe - each named an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO.

“We also added the folk dance category, which we are also advocating to be recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Uruguay,” Inthamoussou said.

After their UNESCO show, the four youths will give another exhibition at the embassy of their country in France for the Uruguayans living there.

“This approach to the diaspora is very beautiful, because there are people that haven’t been here for a long time but are still full of memories and emotional ties,” Inthamoussou said.

Among the numbers the Uruguayans will dance is the tango “La Cumparsita,” which premiered on April 19, 1917, at Montevideo’s La Giralda candy store, one of the city’s most emblematic buildings.

The composition by Uruguay’s Gerardo Hernan Matos Rodriguez in 1997 was declared a Cultural and Popular Anthem of the South American country by the National Assembly, the Uruguayan legislature made up of the House of Representatives and the Senate.